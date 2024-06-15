Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in connection to shooting in East Side neighborhood

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 15, 2024 12:09pm CDT
Paul Redd (Chicago Police Dept.)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested an hour after he allegedly shot another man in the East Side neighborhood on Wednesday. 

Paul Redd, 29, allegedly shot a 67-year-old man in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue around 8 p.m. 

Chicago police arrested Redd near his home in the 10800 block of South Avenue J at 8:53 p.m. 

Two female victims were near the 67-year-old when he was shot, but they were uninjured. 

Redd was charged with felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, as well as, felony aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm. 

His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday. 