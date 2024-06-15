Chicago man charged in connection to shooting in East Side neighborhood

article

A Chicago man was arrested an hour after he allegedly shot another man in the East Side neighborhood on Wednesday.

Paul Redd, 29, allegedly shot a 67-year-old man in the 10700 block of South Ewing Avenue around 8 p.m.

Chicago police arrested Redd near his home in the 10800 block of South Avenue J at 8:53 p.m.

Two female victims were near the 67-year-old when he was shot, but they were uninjured.

Redd was charged with felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, as well as, felony aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.