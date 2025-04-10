Pritzker invited to testify at Congressional hearing on Illinois' immigration policies

The Brief Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been invited to testify at a Congressional hearing on state immigration policies, scheduled for May 15, alongside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is focusing on sanctuary jurisdictions, requesting documents from the governors as part of a broader investigation into immigration policies. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson criticized the hearing as a "performative routine" by House Republicans and expressed confidence in Pritzker defending the state's policies if he testifies.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been invited to testify at a Congressional hearing on the state’s immigration policies. This follows testimony by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson before a House committee on the same issue last month.

What we know:

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) invited Pritzker, along with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, to testify before his committee on May 15.

Comer’s letters to the governors stated, in part, that sanctuary jurisdictions and their policies hinder federal law enforcement’s ability to arrest and remove dangerous criminals, which, he argued, threatens Americans’ safety, according to Politico.

Comer, focusing on Democratic immigration policies, is seeking to make the hearing a closely watched event, according to Politico. He has also requested documentation from the governors on their states' immigration practices as part of a broader investigation.

Hochul has already confirmed she will testify.

What they're saying:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has issued a statement on the invite to Pritzker.

"Because the House Republicans were not able to land anything against Chicago, they are trying the same performative routine again with the Governor this time. We know these policies keep our neighbors safe and it was an honor to stand up for Chicago's values on a national stage. I know that if Governor Pritzker decides to attend, he will defend our state and our people with pride," said Johnson.

Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran also released a statement.

"Gov. Pritzker has spent years promoting Illinois as the most welcoming state in the nation, while continuing to refuse Illinois Senate Republicans’ calls to provide a transparent accounting of the billions of Illinois taxpayer dollars he has spent on his non-citizen incentive programs. The Governor should welcome this invitation to testify before Congress and provide answers about his dangerous policies, their detrimental effects on public safety and their significant financial costs to the people of Illinois."

What we don't know:

A spokesperson for Pritzker reportedly said the governor's office is reviewing the request for documents and that the governor is still considering whether to testify.

It is also unclear if Walz will testify.

