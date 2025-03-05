Sanctuary city hearing: Chicago mayor to testify in front of House committee

The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will testify before Congress today about the city’s sanctuary policies, alongside mayors from Boston, Denver, and New York. Lawmakers are expected to scrutinize the impact of these policies, which limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Johnson’s testimony comes amid ongoing debates about Chicago’s handling of migrant arrivals and its commitment to the Welcoming City Ordinance.



Brandon Johnson will testify before Congress today regarding Chicago's sanctuary city policies.

Johnson and three other mayors from Boston, Denver and New York will speak before the House Oversight Committee at 9 a.m. CT.

They are expected to face grilling from federal lawmakers looking to determine the consequences of sanctuary city policies.

9:35 a.m. - "Chicago's welcoming city ordinance do not lead to more crime...we do not harbor criminals, we arrest them, often because of laws that allow residents to come forward and cooperate with police," Johnson said.

9:33 a.m.

9:31 a.m. - Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his opening statement.

"Chicago is and always has been a proud city of immigrants...generations of arrivals including the descendants of slaves created a vibrant city where 1 in 5 residents is foreign born," Johnson said.

9:28 a.m.

9:22 a.m. - Adams begins his opening statement: "A sanctuary city classification does not mean our city will be a safe haven for criminals. Law-abiding immigrants in New York have an important role. Immigrant New Yorkers pay billions of dollars in taxes and contribute billions more in spending power."

"As mayor, I don't control who enters our country, but I do have to manage the population that is in our city."

"I have seen firsthand the damage someone can be done when someone is too afraid to seek out the police."

"I cannot have a city where parents are afraid to send their children to school...if an undocumented person refuses to seek medical care until they have a medical emergency, our city's healthcare services will be strained," Adams said.

9:20 a.m.

9:12 a.m. - Ranking Democratic member, Jerry Connolly of Massachusetts argued that sanctuary policies were fully legal, and federal efforts to punish them are unconstitutional.

"Let's be clear, the state and local laws Republicans have issue with are in full compliance with federal law," Connolly said. "They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties."

9:11 a.m. - Democrat Jerry Connolly hits NYC Mayor Eric Adams, saying President Trump has cut a deal to drop his federal charges to uphold Trump's immigration policies.

"To deny sovereignty is an assault on every city across the country," Connolly said.

9:07 a.m. - "Congress must not allow a single penny to cities and states that employ sanctuary city policies," Comer said.

9:05 a.m. - House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) begins hearing attacking Joe Biden: "Biden caused the worst crisis at the border in American history...under President Trump the world knows there are consequences to unlawful entry into the United States."

9:03 a.m. - Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has arrived with Corporation Counsel Mary Richardson-Lowry.

8:55 a.m. - The room is slowly filling up. Several high-profile Illinois politicians are present to show support for Johnson.

8:26 a.m. - Chicago FOP President John Catanzara is in attendance.

8:18 a.m. - The hearing will feature opening statements from all four mayors and will likely last 6-plus hours.

8:15 a.m. - Johnson sought advice from former Chicago mayors Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot in the days leading up to the hearing. FOX 32's Paris Schutz said the advice Johnson has been given is don't take the bait, stay calm and don't go on the offensive during lawmakers' questioning.

8 a.m. - We are one hour out from the start of the House Oversight Committee hearing. It is not immediately clear in what order the mayors will be called to testify.

7:48 a.m. - Deirdre Schifeling, chief Political and Advocacy Officer for the ACLU, warned about a bill floating in Congress that would defund sanctuary cities.

"Forcing law enforcement to neglect responsibilities and play the role of immigration agents is not common sense," Schifeling said.

7:35 a.m. - U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, who represents Illinois' 3rd District, kicked off a pre-hearing press conference supporting sanctuary cities.

"Strong, multicultural, multi-racial communities are a threat to this administration and today's Republican Party. Cities like Chicago that prove that diversity, that equity and inclusion actually make America great," Ramirez said.

The backstory:

In January, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a formal letter to City Hall, requesting Johnson’s participation in a public hearing on Capitol Hill.

The letter cited concerns about the impact of sanctuary policies in Chicago and three other cities—New York, Boston, and Denver. It claimed such policies fail to comply with federal law and suggested, "Citizens of all four cities have suffered due to sanctuary policies."

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has previously condemned sanctuary cities.

"Sanctuary mayors owe the American people an explanation for city policies that jeopardize public safety and violate federal immigration law by releasing dangerous criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets," Comer said in a statement. "These reckless policies in Democrat-run cities and states across our nation have led to too many preventable tragedies. They also endanger ICE agents who are forced to take more difficult enforcement actions in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities."

Johnson defends Chicago's sanctuary status

What they're saying:

Johnson, when asked how he planned to handle Wednesday’s hearing, said he would respond to "individuals who don’t share our values."

He highlighted the city's response to the migrant crisis, which stretched local resources as officials worked to house and care for asylum-seeking families.

Johnson acknowledged uncertainty about the hearing's direction but reiterated Chicago’s commitment to its values.

"Our country is under attack from within our country," Johnson said. "There are individuals that are playing on people’s fears and living in this hyperbolic space that, quite frankly, is not healthy, and it’s unfortunate that we have an administration that is as incorrigible as it is, but we’re gonna hold to our values."

Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance

Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance stops city agencies and employees from getting involved in civil immigration enforcement or helping federal authorities with such efforts.

The ordinance outlines specific restrictions, including the following:

Agencies and agents cannot stop, arrest or detain individuals based solely on their immigration status or an administrative warrant, such as those found in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents cannot access detainees or use city facilities for investigative purposes.

City employees are restricted from spending time responding to ICE inquiries about a person’s custody status, release date, or contact information unless it is to determine whether a situation involves solely civil immigration violations.

Agencies are barred from entering agreements under federal law that allow local entities to enforce federal civil immigration law.

The transfer of individuals into ICE custody for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement is prohibited.

City resources cannot be used to assist civil immigration operations, such as setting up traffic perimeters or providing on-site support.

CPD has to follow certain protocols when ICE or other federal agencies ask for help.

Supervisors are responsible for figuring out if the request is about civil immigration enforcement. If it is, they have to decline the request and notify the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Chicago also has rules in place to limit how city agencies handle information about people’s immigration or citizenship status.

For example, agencies can’t ask for, keep, or share this information unless federal law, a court order, or a warrant says they have to. There are some exceptions, like if someone gives written permission or if the city’s legal team needs it for certain legal matters.

Also, applications and forms for city services can’t ask about someone’s citizenship or immigration status. Departments need to check and update these forms every year to make sure they’re following the rules.

Finally, federal agencies can’t access city databases or data-sharing platforms if they’re trying to enforce civil immigration laws.