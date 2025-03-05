Chicago shootings, homicides down in February compared to 2024, police say
CHICAGO - The number of shootings and homicides in Chicago this past February was down compared to the same period last year, continuing a post-pandemic trend of declining crime incidents.
These latest numbers came from Chicago Police Department data compiled and released monthly.
Shootings and murders down, data show
By the numbers:
Citywide, there were 20 murders during February of this year, according to CPD.
That figure is down 31% compared to February of 2024 and down 49% from February of 2023.
The number of shootings in Chicago last month, 75, was also down significantly from 2024 (129) and 2023 (135).
Shootings
- February 2025: 75
- February 2024: 129
- February 2023: 135
- February 2022: 147
Murders
- February 2025: 20
- February 2024: 31
- February 2023: 39
- February 2022: 43
Shootings through the first two months of 2025 were also down about 25% compared to 2024, according to CPD data. That’s the lowest number of shootings since 2019.
Through February, overall robberies and robberies with a firearm were down 39%, according to CPD.
There was also a 40% decline in car thefts.
Burglaries were also down 25% compared to this time last year.
These numbers were based on preliminary statistics and are subject to change, police said.