Expand / Collapse search

Chicago shootings, homicides down in February compared to 2024, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  March 5, 2025 11:12am CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Shootings and homicides in the City of Chicago were both down last month compared to February of 2024.
    • Other types of violent crime, like car thefts and burglaries, were also down so far in 2025 compared to recent years.

CHICAGO - The number of shootings and homicides in Chicago this past February was down compared to the same period last year, continuing a post-pandemic trend of declining crime incidents.

These latest numbers came from Chicago Police Department data compiled and released monthly.

Shootings and murders down, data show

By the numbers:

Citywide, there were 20 murders during February of this year, according to CPD.

That figure is down 31% compared to February of 2024 and down 49% from February of 2023.

The number of shootings in Chicago last month, 75, was also down significantly from 2024 (129) and 2023 (135).

Shootings

  • February 2025: 75
  • February 2024: 129
  • February 2023: 135
  • February 2022: 147

Murders

  • February 2025: 20
  • February 2024: 31
  • February 2023: 39
  • February 2022: 43

Shootings through the first two months of 2025 were also down about 25% compared to 2024, according to CPD data. That’s the lowest number of shootings since 2019.

Through February, overall robberies and robberies with a firearm were down 39%, according to CPD.

There was also a 40% decline in car thefts.

Burglaries were also down 25% compared to this time last year.

These numbers were based on preliminary statistics and are subject to change, police said.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

NewsChicagoCrime and Public Safety