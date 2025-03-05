Chicago shootings, homicides down in February compared to 2024, police say

The Brief Shootings and homicides in the City of Chicago were both down last month compared to February of 2024. Other types of violent crime, like car thefts and burglaries, were also down so far in 2025 compared to recent years.



The number of shootings and homicides in Chicago this past February was down compared to the same period last year, continuing a post-pandemic trend of declining crime incidents.

These latest numbers came from Chicago Police Department data compiled and released monthly.

Shootings and murders down, data show

By the numbers:

Citywide, there were 20 murders during February of this year, according to CPD.

That figure is down 31% compared to February of 2024 and down 49% from February of 2023.

The number of shootings in Chicago last month, 75, was also down significantly from 2024 (129) and 2023 (135).

Shootings

February 2025: 75

February 2024: 129

February 2023: 135

February 2022: 147

Murders

February 2025: 20

February 2024: 31

February 2023: 39

February 2022: 43

Shootings through the first two months of 2025 were also down about 25% compared to 2024, according to CPD data. That’s the lowest number of shootings since 2019.

Through February, overall robberies and robberies with a firearm were down 39%, according to CPD.

There was also a 40% decline in car thefts.

Burglaries were also down 25% compared to this time last year.

These numbers were based on preliminary statistics and are subject to change, police said.