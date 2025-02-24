Nearly 80% of Chicagoans disapprove of Mayor Brandon Johnson, new poll finds

The Brief Just under 80% of Chicago respondents to a poll this month said they disapprove of the job Mayor Brandon Johnson is doing. The same poll also found that two-thirds of respondents said crime was the top issue facing the city.



Just under 80% of respondents in a new poll said they disapprove of the job that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is doing.

The overwhelming disapproval comes from a survey of nearly 700 likely Chicago voters in a poll conducted between Feb. 20 and 21 by M3 Strategies.

It’s the latest sign of residents’ frustration with Johnson who took office in May of 2023 and whose tenure has been marked by continued violent crime and tensions with aldermen over city finances and the leadership of Chicago Public Schools, among other issues.

Poll results

By the numbers:

A whopping 79.9% of respondents said they disapprove of Johnson’s record.

Only 6.6% of respondents held a favorable record, which gave him a net favorability rating of -73.3%. About 12% of respondents had a neutral opinion of Johnson.

The findings of the M3 Strategies poll align closely with the findings of a poll conducted last month by the libertarian Illinois Policy Institute.

The M3 Strategies poll also asked residents what they thought was the biggest issue facing Chicago now.

About two-thirds of respondents said the top issue facing the city was crime.

Here are the full findings. Respondents were able to pick their top three issues:

Crime – 67%

High taxes – 54%

Inflation (cost of goods and services) – 41%

Immigration control/border security – 24%

More funding for CPS – 20%

Racism – 11%

Need for school choice (vouchers, charters) – 6%

Reproductive freedoms – 4%

LGBTQ+ rights 3%

Who took this poll?

What we know:

Pollsters also asked respondents to disclose whom they voted for in the 2024 presidential election and how they identified in terms of political ideology.

Nearly 71% of those polled said they voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, and 18% said they voted for Republican President Donald Trump. About 8.5% said they voted for another candidate.

Just under 40% of respondents said they identified as "moderate" in terms of their political ideology, a little over 17% identified as either somewhat or very conservative and 43% identified as either somewhat or very liberal.

About 27% of respondents identified as African American, nearly 19% identified as Hispanic or Latino, 5.5% identified as Asian American, and 43% identified as white.