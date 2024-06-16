Chicago police catch suspect in months-old River North carjacking

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in River North earlier this year.

Police said that the offender took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old man in the 500 block of West Grand Avenue.

The incident happened at 11:10 p.m. on March 26.

The offender was arrested on Saturday at 11:23 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.