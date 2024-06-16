Niles police investigate serious crash, public asked to avoid area south of Golf Mill Shopping Center

A serious crash in Niles shut down a portion of Milwaukee Avenue near the Golf Mills Shopping Center Sunday morning.

Niles police asked the public to avoid the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Maryland Street and Church and Maryland, just south of the shopping center.

Details about the crash were not available as police were still on the scene investigating.

Officials said the road would likely be closed for the remainder of the day and people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.