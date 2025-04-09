Woman, 77, dies in Joliet crash

The Brief A 77-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Joliet. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. when a Ford F-150 struck the passenger side of a Buick Enclave during a left turn at Essington and Caton Farm roads. Both drivers had minor injuries, and police believe the light was green for both directions on Essington Road.



A woman was killed and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Joliet.

Deadly Joliet crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Essington and Caton Farm roads.

Joliet police said a Buick Enclave was traveling northbound on Essington Road and made a left turn toward Caton Farm Road.

A Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound on Essington crashed into the passenger side of the Enclave. A 77-year-old woman who was riding in the Buick was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She has not yet been identified by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Joliet police said it's believed the traffic light was green for both lanes of Essington Road.

Police seeking tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video of the crash is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3193.