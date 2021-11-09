Chicago removes Arkansas from COVID-19 travel advisory

Chicago removed Arkansas from its COVID-19 travel advisory on Tuesday.

The advisory is a list of locations that Chicago officials deem risky given their coronavirus infection rates. It now includes 40 states and one territory. Every state or territory except for Arkansas, Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the list.

The Chicago Department of Public Health recommends that unvaccinated travelers should be tested before and after visiting any state on the list, and should quarantine when they return to Chicago.

The national COVID daily case rate is 21.6 per 100,000 people. The daily case rate in Illinois is 19.7 per 100,000 people, an increase from the previous week's 16.5 per 100,000 rate.