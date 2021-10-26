Chicago removes four states from COVID-19 travel advisory; city recommends against travel to 41 states

More states are dropping off the City of Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory.

The city's list is meant to give residents guidance on where it is safe to travel, and what to do if they do have to go to a high-risk area.

On Tuesday, Chicago removed Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland and Mississippi from the list because they had daily COVID case rates below 15 per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks.

The full list currently includes 41 states and two territories. Chicago said that eight more states and territories could come off the list next week: Alabama, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and the Virgin Islands.

Chicago recommends that if you have to travel to a high-risk state, you should be tested before and after and quarantine when you return home to Chicago.

