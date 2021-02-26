Chicago reportedly preparing for large scale events this summer

The Chicago Police Department is reportedly preparing for a return to normalcy this summer.

City Hall is telling the department to prepare for large scale events.

The news signals that Chicago might be relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and anticipating the return of large-scale events, such as sporting events, concerts and festivals.

So far, CPD has not said what type of events Mayor Lightfoot will allow.

Chicago is not the only city preparing for a normal summer.

Live Nation is selling thousands of tickets for summer festivals in the United Kingdom.

The British government has estimated concerts can begin again by June, and the U.S. could follow suit.

Live Nation hosts concerts like Lollapalooza.

Last year, Lolla went virtual because of the pandemic.