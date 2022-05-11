Chicago researchers want to study lung health of millennials

If you're between the ages of 25 and 35, Chicago researchers want a look at your lungs.

There have been studies on smoking and vaping, but not a long term look at lung problems.

On Wednesday, researchers at Northwestern University in Evanston — along with the American Lung Association — launched the first ever Millennial Lung Health Study. They want to see how Covid-19, smoking, drinking, diet, the air we breathe, and more affect respiratory health.

"It turns out that chronic lung disease is the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. and from our view, the best way to tackle that problem is to prevent it from occurring in the first place," said Dr. Ravi Kalhan of Northwestern University.

Scientists hope to study 4,000 adults starting at the peak of their lung health to see how their lungs change over time.