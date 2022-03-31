Chicago residents warned of parking restrictions as annual street sweeping season begins

The Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) Thursday announced the official start of Chicago's annual street sweeping season, which runs each year from April 1st through mid-November or later, weather permitting.

Throughout the season, DSS deploys mechanical street sweepers at regularly scheduled times to clear debris from Chicago streets. Starting Friday, dozens of street sweepers will begin to clear the debris and leaves that have accumulated during winter months on both residential and arterial streets, according to a news release from the city.

"Keeping Chicago streets clean is a top priority for the department, and we work hard year-round to ensure garbage and debris are picked up in all areas of our city," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We ask residents to help us keep Chicago clean by following the parking restrictions related to street sweeping."

Residents are reminded to check for the bright orange signs announcing temporary parking restrictions. These signs are posted two days prior to scheduled street sweeping events.

Some streets also have permanently posted signs that specify a once-per-week period when parking is prohibited for street sweeping, the release states.

Residents can also track the city’s street sweeping fleet in real time through the Sweeper Tracker online tool.

For more information, or to view the 2022 street sweeping schedule, visit the DSS website.

Residents can also call 311 or check Sweeper Tracker to find the dates and locations of street sweeping in their area.