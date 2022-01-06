Chicago restaurant owners struggling to find staff to open for business

In November, 4.5 million people left their jobs, and experts are calling it, "The Great Resignation."

Even though there are more people without jobs, businesses are suffering.

The owners of S2 Express Grill have six locations.

Two of those can open, but remain closed because they can't find any workers.

They held a hiring fair earlier this week, which left the Williams family in shock.

Not a single person showed up to fill out an application.

"We held a job fair the other day. We were open from 12 to 5 p.m., and not one person came in, not one," said Andre and Sue Williams.

The Williams were looking to hire cooks, waitresses, cashiers and more.

The sit down restaurant has been ready to open for three months.

Their other location on 87th and Stony Island has sat idle for the same amount of time.

They have four other locations that are working with a skeleton crew.

Right now, the Williams family is forced to use those profits to cover the rent at the closed restaurants.

S2 Express Grill will have a hiring event at the Harvey location at 340 E. 167th St. this Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.

They are offering a $500 signing bonus to anyone who works with them for 90 days.