Chicago shooting: 4 people wounded inside South Shore restaurant

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Shore
CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in South Shore Saturday night. 

Police say three men opened fire on the restaurant in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street from outside just after 9 p.m. 

Three men and one woman were struck by gunfire. Two 29-year-old men were both shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

A 32-year-old man was also hit in the leg and transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. 

The female victim, 29, suffered a graze wound to the ear. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

Police say the suspects got out of a vehicle before opening fire on the restaurant. 

No arrests were made. Area One Detectives are investigating.