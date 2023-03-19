Chicago shooting: 4 people wounded inside South Shore restaurant
CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a shooting at a restaurant in South Shore Saturday night.
Police say three men opened fire on the restaurant in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street from outside just after 9 p.m.
Three men and one woman were struck by gunfire. Two 29-year-old men were both shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
A 32-year-old man was also hit in the leg and transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.
The female victim, 29, suffered a graze wound to the ear. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Police say the suspects got out of a vehicle before opening fire on the restaurant.
No arrests were made. Area One Detectives are investigating.