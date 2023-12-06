Chicago restaurants prepare for 'First Bites Bash' next month

Tickets are on sale now for the kick-off event for Restaurant Week.

The "First Bites Bash" is coming up on Jan. 18 at the Field Museum.

There is just a slight catch at the moment — the full list of participating restaurants is coming out next week. Reservations for Restaurant Week aren't going live until then either.

"There'll be over 50 chefs and restaurants sampling some tasting portions of menu items that you'll be able to find on their Restaurant Week menus. There'll also be great wine and beer and spirits, entertainment, and just a great night to celebrate Chicago's culinary scene," said Jordan Engerman, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Choose Chicago.

For more information about First Bites Bash, click here.