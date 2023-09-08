Chicago rideshare driver beaten and carjacked in violent attack caught on camera

A shocking and violent attack unfolded in broad daylight in Chicago's Chinatown, where three women assaulted a rideshare driver with a pipe, and the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

The disturbing attack occurred at the intersection of 22nd Place and Princeton Avenue. The victim, who is an Uber driver, shared his harrowing experience with FOX 32, recounting how he had just arrived home when he was brutally beaten and carjacked.

The surveillance footage reveals two women forcibly taking the victim to the ground, and shortly after, a third woman joins in the assault. Shockingly, one of the attackers is seen striking the Chinatown resident with a pipe.

Following the attack, the assailants took the victim's car keys and entered his vehicle. Despite the victim's attempts to stop them by getting on the car's hood, the women sped away with his car.

Though in good spirits, the victim suffered from scrapes and bruising as a result of the attack. He spoke out about the incident, describing how the assailants had ambushed him.

"I park my car and I walk out, and I start to walk toward the apartment, and three Black females jump on me, hold me, and grab me and took my car key," said Danxin Shi.

Community activist Andrews Holmes urged the community to come forward with any information.

"To the mothers and fathers… turn them in," he said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.