Chicago rideshare driver shot after refusing to comply with carjackers

A Chicago rideshare driver was shot and critically wounded while dropping off a passenger Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The 51-year-old was dropping off a fare around 10:10 p.m. when three males approached his car on foot in the 900 block of North LeClaire Street, police said. The suspects stole the driver's phone and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

When the driver refused, one of the suspects started shooting, striking him in the chest.

Paramedics took the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.