Chicago rideshare driver critically shot while dropping off customer on the South Side

A rideshare driver was shot while dropping off a passenger in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood Saturday, according to police.

Chicago police said the 40-year-old driver was dropping off a passenger in the 5400 block of south California Avenue shortly before 5 a.m., when someone on foot began to fire shots in his direction from in between parked cars on the street.

The driver was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.