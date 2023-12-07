Chicago River tours get toasty with hot tub boat cruises

There's a new way to tour the Chicago River with a warm twist on the classic experience.

The Chicago Electric Boat Company will debut hot tub cruises and heated boats on Friday at the Marina City docks.

The hot tub cruises offer a luxurious way to escape the chilly Chicago winter, soaking in the warmth while enjoying panoramic views of the city skyline and its iconic landmarks.

The hot tub boats hold 6 people with an 800-pound limit. A 90-minute cruise starts at $125/hr on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The price increases to $158/hr Friday through Tuesday. Prices increase to $189/hr on holidays. There are two-hour windows also available for a more extended experience.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hot Tub Cruise (Chicago Electric Boat Company)

While food is not permitted onboard, guests are welcome to bring along their favorite beverages, including alcohol.

The Chicago Electric Boat Company is also offering heated boat rentals that can fit up to 12 people. The rate for the heated Duffy begins at $191/hr.

For more information on rentals, visit the company's website.