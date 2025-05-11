Shooting in Chicago's River North leaves man, 25, injured, police say

The Brief An argument led to a shooting that left a 25-year-old man injured in River North early Sunday morning. The victim was shot in the buttocks and hospitalized in good condition.



A 25-year-old man was shot and injured during an argument in the city’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West Ontario Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A little after 4 a.m., the verbal altercation between the victim and offender turned physical when the offender fired shots and hit the victim in the buttocks.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.