Chicago road construction to cause delays at Jane Byrne, closure of Roosevelt Road ramp starting Monday

Drivers heading into and out of Chicago should be aware of a big step in the Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction project that will involve closure of the Roosevelt Road entrance ramp to the outbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290) and to inbound Ida B. Wells Drive.

The road construction is scheduled to start on Monday, April 25, at 5 a.m.

Ruble Street from Roosevelt Road to Taylor Street will close for approximately one week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said crews will be working on electrical systems and installing two new high mast light towers.

Drivers should expect significant delays.

More than 400,000 cars pass through the Jane Byrne Interchange on an average day.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

