Chicago police issue warning about robberies linked to Facebook Marketplace

Chicago police are warning residents about two recent robberies in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood.

In both incidents, the victims were selling expensive shoes through Facebook Marketplace, only to be lured to a location and robbed.

The robberies occurred in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue on September 7 and September 8. In the first incident, the robber pretended to have a gun and then assaulted the victim, punching them in the face and head.

In the second, the robbers used pepper spray before running away with the victim's property.

The suspects are described as two Black males, aged 13 to 18, around 5'05" to 5'09" tall, and weighing between 130 to 150 pounds. One wore a pink hoodie, and the other wore a black hoodie; both were seen wearing facemasks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.