3 teens crash car on Chicago's South Side after robbing man at gunpoint: police

Chicago police arrested three teenage boys after they allegedly robbed a man and then crashed a car in Englewood Sunday night.

A 50-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the 100 block of East 74th Street by three male offenders just before 8 p.m.

The victim told police that the offenders fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. Shortly after, officers responded to a car crash in the 6300 block of S. State.

A vehicle matching the description used in the armed robbery struck a center median.

Police arrested the three occupants of the car – two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old.

Two of the offenders were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital and the third was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. Their conditions and injuries are unknown.

Area One Detectives are investigating.