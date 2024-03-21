Woman arrested in Uptown nearly 10 months after allegedly robbing another woman

article

A woman is accused of robbing another woman in Woodlawn last summer.

Courtney McElrath-Bey, 33, has been charged with one felony count of robbery.

At about 8:30 p.m. on June 1, 2023, McElrath-Bey was allegedly one of the offenders who took property from a 30-year-old woman by force in the 400 block of East 66th Street.

She was arrested on Tuesday in Uptown and charged accordingly.

Her detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.