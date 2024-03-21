Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested in Uptown nearly 10 months after allegedly robbing another woman

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 21, 2024 10:00am CDT
Woodlawn
FOX 32 Chicago
Courtney McElrath-Bey, 33

CHICAGO - A woman is accused of robbing another woman in Woodlawn last summer. 

Courtney McElrath-Bey, 33, has been charged with one felony count of robbery. 

At about 8:30 p.m. on June 1, 2023, McElrath-Bey was allegedly one of the offenders who took property from a 30-year-old woman by force in the 400 block of East 66th Street.

She was arrested on Tuesday in Uptown and charged accordingly. 

Her detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday. 