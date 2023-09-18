Expand / Collapse search

Progress made in establishing passenger train service between Chicago, Rockford

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Transportation
FOX 32 Chicago

Progress made in establishing passenger train service between Chicago and Rockford

The much-anticipated passenger train service connecting Chicago and Rockford is taking significant steps towards becoming a reality.

CHICAGO - The much-anticipated passenger train service connecting Chicago and Rockford is taking significant steps towards becoming a reality.

Public meetings have been organized in Huntley, Rockford, and Elgin to provide information and facilitate discussions about the Chicago to Rockford rail line project. This initiative has secured $275 million in state funding, marking a substantial stride toward its implementation.

The proposed service aims to include additional stops in strategic locations like Elgin, Huntley, and Belvidere, making it more accessible to a wider range of people.

While plans are still in progress, the tentative launch date for this passenger train service is set for 2027.