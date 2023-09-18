Progress made in establishing passenger train service between Chicago, Rockford

The much-anticipated passenger train service connecting Chicago and Rockford is taking significant steps towards becoming a reality.

Public meetings have been organized in Huntley, Rockford, and Elgin to provide information and facilitate discussions about the Chicago to Rockford rail line project. This initiative has secured $275 million in state funding, marking a substantial stride toward its implementation.

The proposed service aims to include additional stops in strategic locations like Elgin, Huntley, and Belvidere, making it more accessible to a wider range of people.

While plans are still in progress, the tentative launch date for this passenger train service is set for 2027.