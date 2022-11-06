Chicago says 237,219 have voted in person and by mail as of Sunday night

The City of Chicago said that as of Sunday night, 237,219 people have voted in the November 8 general election.

The Chicago Board of elections said that 134,014 people have voted early. When it comes to mail-in ballots, 103,205 have been returned. A total of 208,692 people have requested mail-in ballots.

The last general election was November 6, 2018. The Chicago Board of Elections said in 2018 at this same time – with just one day to go before election day – the 2018 vote total stood at 274,756 ballots cast.