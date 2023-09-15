Chicago school assistant principal fatally shot inside Loop high-rise

An assistant principal for Intrinsic Schools' downtown campus was killed in a shooting inside an apartment complex in the Loop Thursday night.

Chicago police say 32-year-old Abnerd Joseph was found lying in the hallway inside a residential complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were called to a high-rise on the first block of East Monroe Street around 7:38 p.m. The victim was in an argument with a 45-year-old man who pulled a gun and shot him, according to police.

Joseph was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, but later pronounced dead.

Abnerd Joseph | Provided

Police searched the immediate area and arrested the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending.

Intrinsic Schools released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of Mr. Joseph who served our school as an empathetic leader, role model and inspiration for our students. We are communicating this tragedy to our community and providing any support needed to both students and his colleagues during this difficult time. Our hearts are with Mr. Joseph's family."