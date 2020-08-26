Chicago School Board votes to renew contract with CPD, keeping SROs in schools

The Chicago School Board has voted to renew its contract with the Chicago Police Department, keeping School Resource Officers in schools, officials say.

Up until now, each school decided individually whether or not they would keep officers within their school.

Schools that have elected to dismiss officers for the upcoming school year still get to keep the money for the program and will be able to use it how they choose.

As it stands, the program has gotten a gentle make-over, with the officer's roles being more defined than they were in the past.

A school board member says the program still needs to be tweaked.