Chicago school bus crash leaves 17 students hospitalized

The Brief A school bus carrying suburban high school students collided with an SUV Friday morning on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Sixteen students and two drivers were taken to local hospitals in fair condition. The SUV driver, who attempted a right turn in front of the bus, may face citations.



A school bus carrying suburban high school students collided with an SUV Friday morning in Mount Greenwood, sending 17 students and both drivers to area hospitals.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 7:32 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 111th Street, when the westbound school bus was stopped at a red light.

A 64-year-old man driving an SUV attempted to make a right turn in front of the bus, and the bus struck the SUV's passenger side, police said.

Six students and both drivers were transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, six students were taken to Christ Hospital, and five students were taken to Holy Cross Hospital. All were reported to be in fair condition.

What's next:

Police said citations against the SUV driver are pending.