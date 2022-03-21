Chicago school holds prayer vigil for Ukraine on same day they started accepting refugees

Chicago students from a Ukrainian Village school are offering prayers of peace for their loved ones overseas.

On Monday, students at St. Nicholas Cathedral School led the afternoon prayer vigil. It took place the same day the school welcomed children from war-torn Ukraine.

"And turn not away from us in your anger, but visit your mercy and compassion upon your humble servants. Those who fight in defense of Ukraine…," one student said.

Students from other schools — from St. Pius in Pilsen and St. Mary of the Sea and St. Nicholas of Tolentine in West Lawn — also joined the vigil. The group lit candles and prayed for Ukraine.

Since the war began three weeks ago, the Ukrainian Village school has become a drop-off for donations and now they are welcoming Ukrainian refugees and new kids.

The school has about 150 students, and is raising tuition money and making room for possibly 50 students from Ukraine.