Chicago students celebrate Juneteenth with day of service

North Lawndale College Prep held its inaugural day of service for the Juneteenth holiday.

The goal of the event is to create safe spaces for students to enjoy and also to come together as a community to promote a positive future.

A peace garden was also planted, and several classrooms were updated to include peace corners, which will give students a space within the school where they can step away to calm their minds and bodies as well as process any trauma or struggles in their day.

North Lawndale College Prep will mark its 25th anniversary next year.

The school hopes to make this day of service an annual event.