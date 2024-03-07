Chicago school celebrates Women's History Month with living history lessons

This month is all about celebrating powerful women who made history, and a South Side elementary school is bringing them to life.

Dymica Brown has been in public education for 29 years. On Thursday, she stood before a 7th-grade class at Kipling Elementary School as Madam C.J. Walker.

"Today, I'm representing Madam C.J. Walker, and I can walk around the room. They're checking out my costume, and so we're able to have more engaging conversations as a result of that," Brown said.

On the desk of every student was a history lesson about the life of Walker, who created her own hair care products — making her the first Black woman millionaire in the United States.

Now, her likeness has appeared at Kipling Elementary School in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood.

Brown is a certified counselor at the school, but decided three years ago to dress up as historical figures in honor of Women's History Month and teach some of the students all about them.

The students said it makes learning exciting.

"She had a theater building where she had professional offices, a restaurant, even seating for 1500 people. I never knew that about her," one student said.

"It captures my attention more so I could focus more and learn better. And the outcome is I do better in school as well," a second student added.

Next on the roster of women making history, Brown is working on costumes for Serena Williams, Maya Angelou, and Michelle Nichols, who had a groundbreaking role on Star Trek and is from Robbins, Illinois.