Chicago man charged in armed robbery on NW Side

A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery near Chicago's Schorsch Village on the Northwest Side.

Juan Veguilla, 36, allegedly robbed a 46-year-old at gunpoint in the 3200 block of North Narragansett Avenue.

Veguilla was arrested near his home in the 3200 block of North Osceola Avenue on Wednesday. Police did not say when the robbery happened.

The offender was charged with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

Veguilla's detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.