Chicago security guard fatally shot at hookah lounge identified as father of 6

Chicago police are looking for a gunman who killed a security guard at a hookah lounge in Ukrainian Village.

Police say a man walked into the Lyon’s Den on West Division around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and exchanged gunfire with others. One person was hit and later died.

The victim was identified as Austin McAllister — a father of six who was on duty as a security guard at the lounge at the time of the shooting.

Another person suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On Monday, McAllister’s twin brother became emotional as he remembered his brother and all he's done for their family and his community.

"He was a great man. He was my hero. He was the reason why we went to the military to serve. He's the reason why we came back and tried to help and serve doing security," said Alan McAllister. "If you knew anything about him, then you knew he was a good man, and he did not deserve to be shot like this."

Also at today's press conference, community activist Andrew Holmes announced a $2,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the shooter.

He says it is also important to get the gun that was used off the streets.