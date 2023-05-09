Chicago security guard shot while shielding son from barrage of gunfire

A victim of random gunfire in Chicago is speaking out.

Donald Muhammad was shot Sunday night when he was caught in crossfire in South Shore.

The 46-year-old was dropping off his 4-year-old son near 70th Street and Clyde Avenue when he says there was a sudden barrage of gunfire.

Muhammad said he immediately shielded his son in the back of the car and was shot in the buttocks. The bullet traveled and lodged into his thigh.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where the bullet was removed.

Muhammad spoke to Fox 32 News from his hospital bed on Tuesday.

"No matter how much you are trained in this. No matter how much you are taught. No how much you get on Twitter and talk about what we need to do until you've experienced what is happening on an everyday basis in Chicago, it really makes it that much more urgent that we have to deal with this epidemic."

Muhammad works in security and can't work. He has started a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses.