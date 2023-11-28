Serial bank robbery suspect targeting Chicago financial institutions, FBI says

The FBI is asking for the public's help identifying a serial bank robbery suspect who's been popping up every few weeks in Chicago.

The male suspect first tried robbing a bank on Sept. 19 at 100 S. Michigan Ave., according to the FBI. He then attempted to rob another on Oct. 11 at 180 N. Michigan Ave.

Finally, on Nov. 7, the FBI says the man successfully robbed the bank which he had tried to rob on Oct. 11.

The FBI says the man has attempted to rob a bank every 3–4 weeks, which means if he continues this pattern, he will try again any day now. During each robbery attempt, he allegedly displayed a handgun.

Surveillance images of man allegedly trying to rob banks in Chicago, pulling off one successful heist | FBI

The suspect is described as a Black man with a medium build, and a black and gray goatee. He was wearing a red/orange hooded jacket, with a blue and yellow "Michigan" zip-up jacket underneath, black pants, a blue beanie cap, and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact FBI-Chicago at 312-421-6700 or tips.fbi.gov to report a tip – even anonymously.