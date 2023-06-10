Chicago man charged in South Side shooting

A 41-year-old man was charged in connection to a shooting in Chatham Friday morning.

Police say Phillip Cooper, 41, was arrested around 11 a.m. yesterday after shooting and seriously hurting a 53-year-old man moments earlier.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of East 80th Street.

Cooper was charged with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. He was also charged with being an armed habitual offender.

Phillip Cooper (CPD)

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.