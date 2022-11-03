Chicago sex offender charged with molesting more women downtown

article

A registered sex offender was charged with in connection with four more attacks on women in downtown Chicago.

David Buckner, 28, was charged with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place and two counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to police.

The attacks took place at the following times and locations:

A 39-year-old woman on Aug. 27 in the first block of North State Street

A 28-year-old woman on Oct. 16 in the first block of East Randolph Street

A 21-year-old woman on Oct. 18 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue

A 30-year-old woman on Oct. 24 in the 100 block of South Dearborn Street

Buckner is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in Chicago while on bail this year,

He was charged last Thursday with misdemeanor battery for grabbing and groping an 18-year-old woman on the Loyola University campus in Chicago a day earlier, according to CWB Chicago.

Prior to the alleged assault on the Loyola campus, Buckner was on bail after having been arrested twice for allegedly assaulting four other women within a matter of months.

In 2017, Buckner told police that he "probably" molested about 75 women on the CTA within two months, the Chicago Tribune reported at the time. He was charged with felonies for assaulting four women that year.

Buckner was eventually found not guilty in the 2017 cases by reason of insanity and order to register as a sex offender, CWB Chicago reported.

Fox News contributed to this report.