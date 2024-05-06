A.B.L.E. Ensemble brings 'The Odyssey' to Chicago Shakespeare Theater

A local non-profit group uses theater to illustrate the journey of Chicagoans with disabilities.

Homer's "The Odyssey" tells the story of an epic journey. It's being reimagined and performed this weekend at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

"It's an amazing place," said actor Sam Radinksy.

Sam plays the Greek hero Odysseus. He is a member of the non-profit A.B.L.E. which stands for Artists Breaking Limits and Expectations.

"It really elevates the ensemble to be in a professional venue like this. I think it gives a sense of legitimacy to the work that we're doing and really helps our audience to see the folks on stage in a different way. To see the full spectrum of the individuals that we're working with and what disability can and does look like," said A.B.L.E. Ensemble founder Katie Yohe.

For eight years, the group has been a gateway for artists, with a scope of abilities, to perform classic and original works on professional stages.

"Audience members can expect to see ten really unique different worlds. We have Gods. We have monsters. There's a lot of action happening," said Braden Cleary, an A.B.L.E. ensemble teaching artist.

The performance weaves music, movement and shadow puppetry into a powerful and joyful celebration of the choices we make and the challenges we all face along our journey.

"The actors are the first to say these are the themes and the types of stories we want to tell and we just help facilitate that," said Cleary.

The one-day-only show takes the stage at Chicago Shakespeare's Courtyard Theater on Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $15 with additional donations accepted. Tickets can be purchased online at the A.B.L.E. website.

The production will be open-captioned and performed with ASL interpreters. The group also offers mini-theatrical sessions for those interested in becoming a part of the ensemble.

