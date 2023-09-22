Suburban shelter dog Rennie hopes for a second chance

This weekend, FOX 32's Scott Schneider will be taking part in the 30th annual "Barkapalooza" 5K and Rescue Fest in Lisle.

The fest will benefit the West Suburban Humane Society, where finding forever homes for forsaken animals is job one.

Unfortunately, when it comes to pit bulls, that job is often next to impossible.

A year and a half ago, Rennie arrived at the shelter, and even as a long-time volunteer, Scott Schneider said he was a bit intimidated by the cropped ears and the imposing head but as he got to know him on their long walks together, he came to appreciate his gentle spirit and easy going demeanor.

Rennie, also known as 'Marshmellow'

Sadly, 18 months later he’s still waiting on someone to take a chance on a breed that is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Just last week, the UK announced plans to ban all XL American Pit Bulls after a man tragically died in a dog attack, thereby re-igniting the debate over whether the much-maligned breed is born vicious or trained to be.

Carolyn Mossberger, Director at West Suburban has been caring for and training "pitties" for decades.

"It’s not ingrained in any dog to be a fighter. They’re taught that behavior. So if you have a Pitbull puppy and raise it with love and raise it with a family, that’s what you get in return," said Mossberger.

Last year in Chicago, just under 70 percent of all strays found roaming city streets by Chicago Animal Control were pit bulls or mixed breed bullies — in total, close to 2,200 discarded animals.

Rachel Bellis, Community Liaison with PETA, continues to remind everyone just how prevalent the problem is.

"I don’t know a shelter that isn’t filled with pit bulls right now but until people stop buying dogs from breeders and pet shops and stop allowing their animals to reproduce we are going to see shelters fill up," said Bellis.

Because so many pit bulls are trained to become fighting dogs, their physical appearance is often surgically manipulated giving them a more menacing look.

Mossberger says the sleek heads make for better performance in the ring.

When they get into fights they can’t be latched on to by the ears," said Mossberger.

The reality is this is nothing new.

In fact, for every large breed dog adopted in shelters in Chicago, many pit bulls never find homes and are put down.

In 2022 more than four in 10 pit bulls collected by Chicago Animal Control met their fate at the end of a needle.

"Euthanasia is something that nobody wants but it is a reality," adds Bellis.

As for Rennie, affectionately known by shelter volunteers as "Marshmallow," the hope is that he’ll get what every shelter dog deserves: a second chance.