Chicago shooting: Boy, 16, shot, injured on Southwest Side, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of West 64th Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood around 10:20 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The boy was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by an unknown offender who fired shots at him, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was initially listed in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.