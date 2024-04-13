Woman found shot in the chest inside home on Chicago's NW Side

A woman was found shot in the chest inside a residence in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 4000 block of West Palmer Street around 8:40 p.m.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was found on the floor of a bedroom. She was shot in the chest, back and right wrist.

She was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Area Five detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.