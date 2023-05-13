Chicago shooting: Man, 16-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards

A man and a 16-year-old boy were shot on a street in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.

Police say the man, 61, and the boy, 16, were in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street around 7:23 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. The 16-year-old victim was struck in the right leg and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

There have been no arrests reported. Area One Detectives are investigating.