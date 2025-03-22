Chicago shooting suspect arrested in Indianapolis by U.S. Marshals

The Brief Arrest: Christian Croy, 22, was arrested in Indianapolis on March 20 by Chicago police and U.S. Marshals. Charges: He faces a felony charge of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in connection with a Dec. 27, 2024, shooting that wounded a 44-year-old woman in Chicago. Court Date: Croy is scheduled for a detention hearing on March 22.



A suspect in a South Side shooting that wounded a woman in December was arrested in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Chicago Shooting Suspect Arrested in Indianapolis

What we know:

Christian Croy, 22, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and issuance of a warrant, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested on March 20 in the 600 block of Justice Way in Indianapolis by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Croy was identified as the suspect in a Dec. 27, 2024, shooting that wounded a 44-year-old woman in the 8100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chicago.

Further details on the shooting or the victim's condition haven't been released.

What's next:

Croy is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on March 22.