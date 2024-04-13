Woman in critical condition after shooting at West Woodlawn home

A woman was shot inside her home in West Woodlawn during an argument Friday night, according to Chicago police.

The victim was fighting with a man she knew inside her home in the 600 block of East 62nd Street when he pulled out a gun and shot her multiple times.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m.

Police say the victim is in her late 20s. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the shoulder, abdomen and thigh.

The shooter is not in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.