Chicago shootings: 5 shot overnight in separate incidents

Five people were shot in separate overnight incidents across Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 51.

Englewood shooting

What we know:

A 44-year-old woman was shot outside in the 6700 block of South Throop Street in Englewood around 8:47 p.m.

The victim had a graze wound to the right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. She was unable to provide details of the incident.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Englewood shooting

What we know:

A 19-year-old man was in his car in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road around 10:37 p.m. when he was involved in an argument with a group of people outside.

An unknown gunman shot at him and hit him in the leg. The victim took himself to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Washington Park shooting

What we know:

A 51-year-old man was shot during an argument with an unknown offender in the 6200 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Washington Park around 12: 49 a.m.

The gunman shot the victim from inside a car. The victim was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

River North shooting

What we know:

A 39-year-old man was shot and critically injured in River North early Sunday morning in the 300 block of West Ontario Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was unable to provide information about the shooting, but preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot by a gunman in a car.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and area detectives are investigating.

Morgan Park

What we know:

A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his right knee after a report of an argument and a loud noise around 1:45 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Edmond Street in Morgan Park.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. He was uncooperative and did not provide details of the incident, police said.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.