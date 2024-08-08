Chicago sisters discover Taylor Swift concert called off in Vienna after 16-hour journey

It was a disappointing day for Taylor Swift fans in Vienna, Austria, as all three of her shows were canceled due to a planned terror attack.

Authorities released a photo of one of the suspects, a 19-year-old Austrian who had posted an oath of allegiance to the current ISIS leader online. He reportedly intended to use knives or homemade explosives to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue," officials said Thursday.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old Austrian, had just been hired by a company providing services at the venue. He was arrested by special police forces near the stadium. Due to Austria’s privacy laws, the suspects’ names have not been released.

Officials stated that both suspects were "clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State" and believed it was "right to kill infidels."

Two local sisters, Erin and Allison MacIntosh, had traveled from Chicago to Vienna for one of the concerts. After a nearly 16-hour journey, they were devastated to learn the shows had been canceled.

"Yesterday was a really long travel day getting here, about like 16 hours. So we were pretty exhausted scrolling on Twitter, that's where we saw the first accounts of them catching these terrorists," said Allison. "We were unsure of how that would affect the concerts going forward."

"We ended up getting some phone calls from back home that solidified that all three shows were canceled," added Erin.

The sisters expressed relief that although the concerts were canceled, no one was harmed and that they were safe.

The sisters plan to stay in Austria and make the most of their trip. Although they don’t have tickets for Swift's London or U.S. shows yet, they’re hopeful they'll still get the chance to see her perform.