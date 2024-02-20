Chicago police investigate smash-and-grab in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - A business on Chicago's Northwest Side was burglarized overnight.
Police say three male offenders got out of a vehicle and broke the windows of a business in the 4800 block of West Foster Avenue.
The incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. The offenders went inside through the broken windows and took proceeds from the business.
Police say they fled the scene in an unknown direction. No arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.