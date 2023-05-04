Woman shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side

A 33-year-old woman was shot inside a car in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police say the victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 8200 block of South Elizabeth Street around 12:36 a.m. when shots were fired.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating the incident.